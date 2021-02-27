danbury

Truck Catches Fire Inside Loading Dock at Danbury Company

Danbury Fire Department

A manager of a Danbury company sprang into action after a truck caught on fire inside of a loading dock on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:45 a.m. reporting a truck on fire in the loading dock at Omaha Beef on Maple Avenue.

As firefighters were responding, officials said Jason Street, the manager of Omaha Beef, who is also the Assistant Fire Chief of Northville Fire Department, sprang into action.

According to fire officials, once Street saw the truck was on fire, he jumped on the company's forklift, lifted the back of the burning truck up and dragged it out of the building and onto the road.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire, officials added.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

