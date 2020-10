Interstate 84 East is closed at exit 4 in Danbury after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Troopers are investigating.

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Eastbound, Exit 4, in the city of Danbury is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned Tractor Trailer. #TroopA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2020

The fire department posted that there might be a hazardous materials leak and crews are in the process of identifying and stopping the leak.

No additional information was immediately available.