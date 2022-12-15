Truck Crash Closes Route 8 North in Torrington

Part of Route 8 North in Torrington is closed after a tractor-trailer crash. A truck is hanging off an overpass and the road is closed between exits 45 and 46.
Police said Troop B in North Canaan learned around 5 a.m. of a crash in the area of Route 8 North, north of exit 45 in Torrington.
No additional information was immediately available.
