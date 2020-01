Interstate 84 East is closed in Union because of a tractor-trailer fire on the highway in Sturbridge, Mass, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The eastbound side of the highway is closed at Exit 74 and traffic is stopped from exit 73.

Massachusetts state police Tweeted that no injuries are reported. The left lane is open in Massachusetts.

#MAtraffic update: Left lane is now open, I-84 EB https://t.co/0na2RoZsPZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 16, 2020

Take Interstate 91 to Springfield to the Mass Pike if heading to Boston as an alternate route.