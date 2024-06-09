Truck removed from Brookfield swimming pool

Crews removed a truck that ended up in a swimming pool in Brookfield on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle in a pool around 7:22 p.m.

It was quickly determined that everyone was out of the truck and there were no injuries.

A towing and recovery vehicle worked to recover the truck that was in the pool.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the rigging phase, firefighters said members used life vests while towing crew members got in the water to rig the back of the truck for lifting.

Once it was rigged, fire officials said firefighters provided lighting, maintained a secure perimeter and stood by with a hose line.

There were no fluid leaks from the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by the Brookfield Police Department.