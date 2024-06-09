Brookfield

Truck removed from Brookfield swimming pool

By Cailyn Blonstein

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

Crews removed a truck that ended up in a swimming pool in Brookfield on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle in a pool around 7:22 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It was quickly determined that everyone was out of the truck and there were no injuries.

A towing and recovery vehicle worked to recover the truck that was in the pool.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the rigging phase, firefighters said members used life vests while towing crew members got in the water to rig the back of the truck for lifting.

Once it was rigged, fire officials said firefighters provided lighting, maintained a secure perimeter and stood by with a hose line.

There were no fluid leaks from the vehicle.

Local

Middletown 9 mins ago

1 dead, 1 critically injured when deer collides with motorcycle in Middletown

Milford 44 mins ago

Activists call for Milford police firings as in-custody death investigation continues

The incident is under investigation by the Brookfield Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us