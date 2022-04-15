Truck Rollover in North Haven Closes Montowese Ave., I-91 Ramp

Part of Montowese Avenue in North Haven and an Interstate 91 on-ramp are closed after a tanker truck rolled over, according to North Haven Police and state police.

Montowese Ave closed between Quinnipiac Ave and Universal Drive for a tanker truck rollover. Avoid the area. Expect delays for the next few hours. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) April 15, 2022

Montowese Avenue is closed between Quinnipiac Avenue and Universal Drive, according to North Haven Police.

They are warning drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays for the next few hours.

The Interstate 91 North on-ramp at exit 9 in North Haven is also closed and state police said it will be closed for hours.

I-91 North on-ramp will remain closed for the next few hours as the scene is investigated and cleaned up. Traffic is being rerouted on Montowese Ave to get back on the 40 connector or I-91. pic.twitter.com/8uMDvqx9jy — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 15, 2022

Traffic is being rerouted on Montowese Avenue to get back on the 40 connector or I-91, state police said.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.