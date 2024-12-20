Tuition won't go up at CT state colleges and universities next year

Tuition will not go up for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) next year because of a recently-approved tuition freeze.

The Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education voted to freeze tuition for all four state universities, Connecticut State Community College and Charter Oak State College during the 2025-26 academic year.

“This tuition freeze will only make it easier for our students to learn here, stay here, and earn their degree here," CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng said in a statement.

The freeze means tuition and mandatory fees will stay what they are.

Increases in food service fees vary by university, but will go up an average of 4% for Central CT State University, Southern CT State University, Western CT State University and Eastern CT State University.

“It’s vital that we continue to identify ways to make our institutions more affordable for our students,” Marty Guay, BOR chair, said.