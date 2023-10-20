Tweed Airport in New Haven submits license application, airport says

After it was brought to light that Tweed Airport in New Haven has been operating without a license, the airport now says they've obtained one.

The Connecticut Airport Authority sent Tweed a letter on Tuesday saying it would have to take action by Nov. 3 this year if Tweed hasn't submitted a license renewal application by then.

A Tweed New Haven Airport Authority spokesperson said they submitted the application as a courtesy.

"HVN submitted the application to the CAA as a courtesy, while simultaneously reiterating that our airport is not subject to licensure by the CAA under state or federal law, and also that it would be inappropriate and harmful to Connecticut flyers to have the operator of the state's largest airport regulating a competitor. CAA subsequently approved the license."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tweed has a limited amount of passenger flights offered by Avelo Airlines. NBC Connecticut has reached out to the CAA but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for Tweed said that the situation concerning the CAA’s Oct. 3 letter has no impact whatsoever on service at Tweed.

In a September meeting, CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon said that in 2022, Tweed captured roughly 7% more of the Connecticut market than it did in 2019.

A spokesperson said the Tweed New Haven Authority is considering submitting an application for a license as a courtesy to work with the CAA, but maintains that the CAA does not have any regulatory oversight over Tweed.