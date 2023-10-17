Tweed Airport

Tweed Airport in New Haven is operating without a license, airport authority says

Tweed Airport in New Haven has been operating without a license, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA).

The CAA sent Tweed a letter on Tuesday saying it would have to take action by Nov. 3 this year if Tweed hasn't submitted a license renewal application by then.

The airport authority said it could not comment further, saying this is a pending regulatory matter.

Tweed has a limited amount of passenger flights offered by Avelo Airlines. However, at the last two CAA board meetings, its executive director said Bradley Airport had lost a small chunk of its passenger traffic to Tweed.

Tweed issued the following statement to NBC Connecticut:

“The Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority is not regulated by the Connecticut Airport Authority, but rather is clearly regulated by the FAA and has been going back decades. The Connecticut Airport Authority’s role as owner and operator of Bradley Airport preclude it from serving as a regulator to Tweed, since doing so would create a conflict of interest that could limit access to more destinations and affordable airfare for Connecticut residents. We are in contact with the state and are working to understand the Authority’s concerns regarding this administrative operating license, so that we can collectively move forward and together give Connecticut residents more air travel options than they’ve ever had before.”

The airport has a board meeting scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The CAA's letter is on their agenda.

