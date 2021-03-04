Two $100,000 Winning Cash5 Tickets to Expire This Weekend

You or someone you know might have lottery tickets worth $100,000, but they will expire in a couple of days unless they are claimed.

These are the two winning CT Lottery Cash5 tickets:

A ticket for the Cash5 drawing on Sept. 7, 2020, was sold at New York Style Deli at 351 Whalley Ave. in New Haven.

The winning numbers are 2-7-12-13-15. The ticket will expire on Saturday, March 6.

A ticket for the Cash5 drawing on Sept. 8, 2020, was sold at Mobil Mart at 21 Chamberlain Highway in Kensington.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The winning numbers are 3-4-9-16-17. The ticket expires on Sunday, March 7.

To claim your prize on or before the expiration date, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date.