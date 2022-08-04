Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold.

The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay.

There was one winning ticket for the $206.9 million jackpot and it was sold in Pennsylvania.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The next drawing is Saturday night and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut over the last few months that won $2 million have not yet been claimed.

There was a $2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut on July 16 and that ticket was sold at the Shell station at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect.

It has not been claimed yet and the winner has until Jan. 12, 2023, to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3-18-23-32-57. The Powerball was 21.

The ticket that won $2 million on Powerball on May 25 was sold at Krauszers at 350 Stepstone Hill Road in Guilford and the winner has until Nov. 21 to claim it. The winning numbers were 19-28-39-42-57 and the Powerball was 17.