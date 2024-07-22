Torrington

Two firefighters injured, multiple families displaced in Torrington structure fire

By Cat Murphy

Litchfield Fire Department

A major structure fire in Torrington over the weekend left two firefighters hospitalized and multiple families without homes.

A Torrington fire lieutenant told NBC Connecticut that the fire erupted at a three-story apartment complex on Wall Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The lieutenant said the fire consumed the upper floors of the apartment building, causing major structural damage that forced officials to evacuate firefighters from the roof amid concerns about a potential collapse.

Crews from seven local fire companies were ultimately dispatched to help battle the large structure fire, according to the Torringford Volunteer Fire Department.

Litchfield fire officials said crews did not leave the scene until after midnight Sunday, over two hours after the fire began.

The Torrington fire lieutenant said two firefighters were hospitalized with heat-related injuries. They were released Sunday morning.

No civilian injuries were reported, though fire officials said two families were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

