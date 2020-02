A serious crash closed Route 4 in Burlington by Mountain Spring Road on Saturday night, according to state police.

Two cars were involved in the crash, police said.

Two Life Star helicopters responded to the scene to transport two people to the hospital, according to a state police.

#CTtraffic Route 4 at Mountain Spring Road in the town of Burlington is closed. Troopers are investigating a serious injury motor vehicle accident. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopL — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 16, 2020

The road was closed between Belden Road and Punch Brook Road, according to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

State police have asked drivers to avoid the area.