Griswold

Two hospitalized after crash in Griswold

connecticut state police generic

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Griswold and state police said serious injuries are reported.

Two vehicles collided on Route 138 at Oakville Road around 9:22 a.m., state police said

EMS and the firefighters responded and two people were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Route 138 was shut down for hours, but reopened just after 2:30 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state police accident reconstruction unit is assisting in the investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Griswold
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us