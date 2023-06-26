Two hospitalized after crash in Griswold

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Griswold and state police said serious injuries are reported.
Two vehicles collided on Route 138 at Oakville Road around 9:22 a.m., state police said
EMS and the firefighters responded and two people were transported from the scene by ambulance.
Route 138 was shut down for hours, but reopened just after 2:30 p.m.
The state police accident reconstruction unit is assisting in the investigation.
