Two Injured, One in Critical Condition, After Crash in Vernon

By Caroline LeCour

One person is seriously injured after a three-car crash in Vernon this morning. 

Around 9:33 a.m., Vernon police responded to a crash in the area of 20 Hyde Ave.

According to police, the driver of a 1992 Mazda Miata has been transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries and is reported to be in critical condition. 

The driver and passenger of a 2016 Mazda CX-5 were also transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of a 1997 Ford F350 was uninjured and declined medical treatment. 

All three cars have been towed from the scene.

No further information was released on how the crash occurred and it remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with further information to call Officer Dominic Marandino at 860-872-9126.

