Two injured after shooting at farm in Brookfield

By Angela Fortuna

Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in a parking lot of a farm in Brookfield.

The Brookfield Police Department said they responded to a reported disturbance at Happy Landings Farm, located on Whisconier Road. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators learned that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The incident was isolated and police say there's no danger to the public.

The state police Western District Major Crimes is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

