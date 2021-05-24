EAST HARTFORD

Two Dead After Being Hit by Cars in East Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and woman are dead after they apparently got out of their car and were hit by passing vehicles in East Hartford Monday night, according to police.

East Hartford police said the victims were hit on Roberts Street by Old Roberts Street around 9 p.m. It was not immediately clear why the victims' vehicle was stopped in the road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The other drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Local

meriden 24 mins ago

Conn. People Reluctant to Ditch Face Mask Even With Mandate Eased

Waterbury 3 hours ago

Waterbury Police Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run

The road is closed in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us