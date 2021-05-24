Two Dead After Being Hit by Cars in East Hartford

A man and woman are dead after they apparently got out of their car and were hit by passing vehicles in East Hartford Monday night, according to police.

East Hartford police said the victims were hit on Roberts Street by Old Roberts Street around 9 p.m. It was not immediately clear why the victims' vehicle was stopped in the road.

The other drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The road is closed in the area.

No other details were immediately available.