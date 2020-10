Two people were transported to the hospital following a house fire in Canton on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of fire and smoke in the basement of a home on Gemstone Road just after 7 p.m. where they found heavy fire in the basement, according to Canton Fire Chief Bruce Lockwood.

The two patients were in the process of being transported to the Bridgeport Burn Center, Lockwood said.

The chief said it is a hard area to get water to because of where the supply is located.