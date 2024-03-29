Two pit bulls abandoned in Hartford, one put down due to injuries

Police and animal control are looking for who is responsible for abandoning two badly wounded pit bulls in Hartford, one of which had to be euthanized.

Officers responded to a call this morning and found the dogs in wooded area near Albany Avenue and Mark Twain Drive. Both had sustained injuries to several parts of their bodies.

One of the dog's injuries were so severe he had to be put down, according to animal control.

The second dog is recovering from his injuries at a veterinarian center.