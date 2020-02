Bystanders rescued two people after they fell through the ice at a state park in Washington Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Mount Tom State Park at approximately 12:30 p.m.

2/23/2020 - At approximately 12:30pm Washington Ambulance Association, Washington Fire, Bantam Fire, Warren Fire and... Posted by Bantam Fire Company on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Both victims were evaluated by crews and are expected to be OK.

Crews responded and assisted in retrieving fishing gear for the victims, according to officials.

Video of Bantam and Washington Firefighters retrieving equipment from the thin ice. Posted by Bantam Fire Company on Sunday, February 23, 2020

The Bantam Fire Company recommends people stay off the ice with the warmer weather.