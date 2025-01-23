Two teens arrested for stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Stratford

Two teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car with a 3-year-old inside in Stratford on Wednesday.

Police responded to a gas station at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Boston Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Thieves allegedly stole a 2022 Hyundai that had a toddler still inside, alone in a car seat, according to police.

A BOLO was put out, and authorities learned that the 3-year-old girl was dropped off at a nearby fire station. One of the teens brought the toddler inside before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives were able to track down the stolen car on Route 8. Officers engaged in pursuit and the stolen car crashed as it got off exit 25.

A 13-year-old and 17-year-old ran off, but were ultimately taken into custody, according to police.

The driver, who is 17, and the passenger, who is 13, face charges including kidnapping, risk of injury to a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The driver faces additional charges including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit and more.

The toddler has since been reunited with her parents and is in good health, police said. The incident remains under investigation.