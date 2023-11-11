Two Wallingford veterans get free home repairs on Veteran's Day

Throughout the year, House of Heroes Connecticut helps people who fought for our freedom by fixing up their homes.

On Saturday, organizers carried out two projects in Wallingford that just happened to fall on Veteran's Day, a day where we honor those who have served our country, both past and present.

"I didn't realize what a big production this is. I'm really grateful. It's really good that they do this," said Christopher Cardia, of Wallingford.

Cardia served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999 to 2003, which included two tours in the Middle East. He and his two young sons were home as volunteers and employees from Sikorsky power washed his front porch and replaced the windows.

"Any little bit helps, and this is going to help out a lot with the heating bill through the winter," said Cardia.

House of Heroes Connecticut also helped an 88-year-old U.S. Army Veteran James Kelvey.

"It means a lot, you know, but it's overwhelming because I know there are other vets out there that are worse off than I," said Kelvey.

Kelvey was inspired by his father to join the army and served from 1955 to 1957.

"He says, 'either you get a job or go into the service.' So, I went into the service for three years. I grew up," said Kelvey.

He says he has lived in his house in Wallingford for 46 years, and while he wanted to help out in the yard on Saturday, volunteers say they were honored to do it for him.

"He kept on saying, 'I wish I could help.' And we were like, 'just sit down and relax. This is for us to do for you. You've done enough for us," said Sikorsky employee Paul Iversen.

House of Heroes has repaired more than 200 homes since the organization started in 2012. This year, they've repaired 35, which organizers say is a record.