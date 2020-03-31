Two Waterbury Public School Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Waterbury Public School employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

Dr. Verna Ruffin, the superintendent, said in a letter to the school community that a member of the instructional staff at Gilmartin Elementary School and a member of the Food Service staff at Wilby High School both tested positive for coronavirus.

“While I understand this information may cause fear and anxiety, please know that the Waterbury Department of Public Health is engaged and communicating with both individuals,” Ruffin wrote.

Ruffin said both people started showing symptoms after schools closed on March 12.

“In the case of the Food Service worker, while the worker was engaged in the Food Program since the closure, the employee followed guidelines and did not report to work after feeling ill,” Ruffin wrote.

Both employees reported their test results to their supervisors, and they are receiving treatment.

“I want to assure you that all of our Food Service members practice the highest level of safe and hygienic food preparation and delivery practices. They are also abiding by social distancing guidelines. Any member of the Food Service staff who is feeling sick has been asked to stay home,” Ruffin wrote.

Custodial staff and a professional cleaning service are conducting a thorough cleaning.