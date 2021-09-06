Bristol

Two Young Children Burned During Bonfire in Bristol: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two young children were burned during a bonfire at a Bristol home Sunday night and they were taken to the hospital, according to police. One injured child is 5 years old and the other is 7 years old.

Investigators said the children were burned when “an accelerant was introduced into a backyard bonfire.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m. for medical help for burn victims at a home on Pine Court and both children were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Members of the Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division responded to investigate further and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was requested and responded to assist in processing the scene.

Local

unemployment in connecticut 42 mins ago

CT Small Business Owners Hope Labor Shortage Will End as Some Lose Unemployment Benefits

Sgt. Brian Mohl 1 hour ago

‘He Served with Dedication and Courage': State Police Union Remembers Brian Mohl

No information was immediately available on what was put in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Cote at 860-314-4565.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us