Two Young Children Burned During Bonfire in Bristol: Police

Two young children were burned during a bonfire at a Bristol home Sunday night and they were taken to the hospital, according to police. One injured child is 5 years old and the other is 7 years old.

Investigators said the children were burned when “an accelerant was introduced into a backyard bonfire.”

Police said they received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m. for medical help for burn victims at a home on Pine Court and both children were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Members of the Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division responded to investigate further and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was requested and responded to assist in processing the scene.

No information was immediately available on what was put in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Cote at 860-314-4565.