U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Take Part in White House Briefing

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will take part in a White House press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Cardona, who grew up in Meriden, is the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education and he will take part in a briefing with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is also from Connecticut.

Heidi Voight spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, who is from Meriden, about his homecoming to Connecticut on Wednesday and his plans to reopen schools across the country.

This briefing takes part days before the U.S. Department of Education holds a national safe school reopening summit next week.

"Since day one, my top priority, and a top priority for President Biden and Vice President Harris, has been to get kids safely back into schools full time. To accomplish this, we need to bring together students, educators, and school district leaders to listen and learn from one another as we work together to reopen schools quickly, safely, and equitably, and address the academic, social and emotional needs of our students," Cardona said in a statement. "We are holding this Summit with the goal of sharing best practices and connecting leaders, educators, and students from across this country who are navigating this challenge together and finding creative solutions to support our students and bring them back to in-person learning. And we need to make sure we are listening to communities who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. The time is now, and schools across the country must act immediately to get students safely back into school buildings."

According to a statement on the U.S. Department of Education website, the summit is one of a series of steps the U.S. department will to provide support and resources to schools as they work to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden has also directed all U.S. states and territories to prioritize vaccinations for teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and childcare providers throughout this month, with the goal of all providing them with at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of March, according to the U.S. Department of Education

Connecticut educators and school staff members are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in the current phase of eligibility.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

