U.S. Navy community honors 80th anniversary of D-Day, 82nd year since Battle of Midway

On Thursday, dozens gathered at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton to recognize the 80th anniversary of D-day and the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

“Nations go to war, but it’s the nation's local communities and citizens that ensure victory,” said Submarine Force Museum Director Lt. Commander Bryan Chapman.

Eighty years since the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France and 82 since the decisive Battle of Midway, dozens gathered at the Naval Sub Base in Groton to recognize those who fought in two of the most critical moments in World War II history.

“One thing about my father–he lived for the U.S. Navy,” said Phillip Brown, son of the late Master Chief Deen Brown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday, Phillip Brown and his sister, Jessica, honored their father who fought in the Battle of Midway and devoted his life to the Navy.

“He joined as a young seaman and his ship was bombed in Pearl Harbor, so he joined a submarine service not even having gone to submarine school,” said Brown’s daughter, Jessica Hoadley.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, three current Navy sailors relayed the stories of three veterans who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

“One man’s story, but our history. A history we must never forget,” the sailors said.

The stories recognized Seaman First Class Bob Watson, Hospital Corpsman Leo Scheer and Ensign Lawrence Karnowski.

“Everyone that’s given service in any capacity has given a lot of their life and it’s important that we honor what they’ve done and what kind of service they’ve given us and the sacrifices that they’ve made,” Jessica said.