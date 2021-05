Gov. Ned Lamont is at visiting Electric Boat in Groton Tuesday morning with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The group will tour the shipyard at the submarine maker and also visit the apprenticeship program run by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Joe Courtney, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and General Dynamics Electric Boat president Kevin Graney will also take part in the event.