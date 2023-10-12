East Haven

Uber driver assaulted by 3 men at East Haven gas station

By Angela Fortuna

East Haven police have released video of an Uber driver getting attacked at a gas station Wednesday night.

A woman was on her way to pick up a customer when she stopped at a gas station.

The driver can be seen pumping gas on West Frontage Road when the suspects pulled up in a stolen car. One of them knocks her to the ground, hits her and then takes her purse.

The suspects then stole her car. It was found abandoned in West Haven on Thursday.

The three men wore dark-colored clothing and ski masks during the alleged assault.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

