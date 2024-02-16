UConn basketball fever starting to grow as March approaches

The biggest college basketball game in the country this weekend will be in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. No. 1 UConn will take on number 4 Marquette at 3p in the XL Center.

The UConn men’s basketball team is riding a 13-game winning streak and has now been the country’s top ranked team for a full month. The defending National Champions are riding a wave of momentum, creating a flood of excitement on campus.

“Everyone’s watching,” said senior Jamie Trinh. “You go to the bars, you got a dorm rooms, lounges and the game is on everywhere.”

Saturday’s Big East matchup will have the XL Center buzzing and bring a boost to Hartford’s restaurants and bars.

“We will be packed at 12 and that will continue throughout the day,” said Michael Gerrity, Co-owner of Urban Lodge. “Hopefully there’s a win and we come back and celebrate.”

As the men prepare to rock Hartford Saturday there is a huge celebration for the women in Storrs Friday. It is Senior Night and some students have camped out all day to get good seats and pay tribute to four seniors who’ve meant so much.

“The crowd is going to be crazy. Excitement is going to be off the roof,” said Trinh.

Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl and Aubrey Griffin will be honored after Friday’s game against Georgetown.

“They’ve been a big inspiration for me both on and off the court,” said UConn Freshman Samantha Norton. “I’ve been following them for a while, and I just love them.”

While it is Senior Night, it is not necessarily goodbye. Because of the pandemic all four players have at least an extra year of eligibility. Paige Bueckers has two after missing last year due to injury. Still, she’ll participate in senior night activities.

“I talked with Paige Bueckers about this specifically, and she said, ‘I want to celebrate with my friends’,” said Allen Bestwick, who calls play by play for the women’s game on the SNY Network.

Bestwick points out that the rising enthusiasm heading into March has made tickets hard to get. The same can be said for the men’s games, and if you’re looking for a ticket on the aftermarket, you’ll definitely pay a premium. The value of winning though is priceless.

“You can tell that when the basketball teams are doing good, it uplifts the entire student body,” said UConn Senior Kyle Garab.

As tournament time approaches, there is growing anticipation. March is when champions are crowned, and reputations earned.

“I love the ‘Basketball Capital of the World’ phrase, right now,” added Bestwick.