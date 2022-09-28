UConn Board of Trustees to Appoint New University President

The UConn Board of Trustees is expected to take a vote Wednesday to appoint the new president of the university.

Thomas Katsouleas, UConn’s 16th president, stepped down during the summer of 2021 and the university has had two interim presidents since.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi served as interim president until February, when he stepped down from his roles as interim president of the university and CEO of UConn Health for a leadership position at Humana.

Radenka Maric, who UConn Today reports has been been a faculty member and researcher at the university since 2010, has been serving as interim president since and the university conducted a national search for the 17th president of the university.

The board of trustees will meet at 9 a.m. and the university will hold a media availability with the new president after the meeting.

UConn Leadership History

This information is from the UConn Office of the President webpage.

Solomon Mead: 1881-1882 (Meade was principal from the founding of SAS from 1881 to 1882.)

Benjamin F. Koons: 1883-1898 (Koons was principal until 1893 when the title was changed to president, and the Storrs Agricultural School became Storrs Agricultural College. Henry P. Armsby served as acting principal in 1882, while Koons was acting principal from 1882 to 1883.)

George W. Flint: 1898-1901

Rufus W. Stimson: 1901-1908

Charles L. Beach: 1908-1928

George A. Works: 1929-1930

Charles McCracken: 1930-1935

Albert N. Jorgensen: 1935-1962

Homer Babbidge Jr.: 1962-1972

Glenn W. Ferguson: 1973-1978

John A. DiBiaggio: 1979-1985

John T. Casteen III: 1985-1990

Harry J. Hartley: 1990-1996

Philip E. Austin: 1996-2007

Michael J. Hogan: 2007-2010

Susan Herbst: 2011-2019

Thomas Katsouleas: 2019-2021