UConn Extends Contracts for Coaches Geno Auriemma, Mike Cavanaugh

The University of Connecticut has extended the contracts of head women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and head men's hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh for five years.

Auriemma’s base salary is $600,000 per year and the additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations is $2.2 million for the 2020-21 season, according to UConn Athletics, and it increases by $100,000 each year through the term of the contract.

Cavanaugh's starting salary is $360,000, which will increase each season for a total package of $1.9 million, plus performance incentives and a retention bonus of $150,000 that will be paid on April 1, 2026 if he is still the UConn coach, according to UConn Athletics.

UConn director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement on the UConn Athletics website that the contract extension for Auriemma is retroactive from April 2020, and runs through April 2025, and can be extended for two additional one-year periods by mutual agreement.

"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," Benedict said in a statement. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."

"UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting," Auriemma said in a statement.

UConn said Cavanaugh's contract extension began in April 2021 and runs through April 2026.

"Eight years ago, Mike Cavanaugh was tasked with the challenge of leading UConn hockey through its transition from Atlantic Hockey and into the best conference in the country," Benedict said. "Over the last several seasons, we have been competitive with the best teams in the country and there is a lot of momentum behind this program. It is clear that Cav is a great fit and the right leader to take UConn hockey to the next level."

Cavanaugh said in a statement that there is a lot to be excited about with a new arena breaking ground, breaking into the Top 20 poll and players being named All-American and signing NHL contracts.

“I couldn't be more enthusiastic about leading this program and building on the significant momentum we've achieved so far," he said.