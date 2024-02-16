uconn basketball

UConn guard Paige Bueckers expected to return for senior year

Getty Images

One of UConn women's basketball's star players is expected to remain in a Huskies uniform next year.

"This will not be my last senior night at UConn," junior guard Paige Bueckers announced during the team's senior night ceremonies Friday night.

Bueckers is expected to be a top ten pick in this year's WNBA draft, should she reconsider and decide to declare. Women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, is projected to go number one overall.

The future of UConn's other star players remains uncertain heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Huskies currently sit at number one overall in the Big East and were ranked fifteenth overall in the country in this week's Associated Press poll.

Bueckers is averaging twenty points a game, coupled with a field goal percentage of just over fifty-four. She is also averaging just under five rebounds and four assists per game.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballPaige Bueckers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us