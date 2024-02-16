UConn guard Paige Bueckers expected to return for senior year

One of UConn women's basketball's star players is expected to remain in a Huskies uniform next year.

"This will not be my last senior night at UConn," junior guard Paige Bueckers announced during the team's senior night ceremonies Friday night.

Bueckers is expected to be a top ten pick in this year's WNBA draft, should she reconsider and decide to declare. Women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, is projected to go number one overall.

The future of UConn's other star players remains uncertain heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Huskies currently sit at number one overall in the Big East and were ranked fifteenth overall in the country in this week's Associated Press poll.

Bueckers is averaging twenty points a game, coupled with a field goal percentage of just over fifty-four. She is also averaging just under five rebounds and four assists per game.