UConn Hartford campus possibly expanding into XL Center

UConn’s Hartford campus could soon be expanding within the city. Included in the state’s bond package bill is up to $5 million the university could use to develop academic space inside the XL Center property.

An UConn spokesperson confirmed Friday that the school is looking into potential uses of XL Center space, but hasn’t determined the exact usage yet. The idea, though, has been met with enthusiasm by some UConn students.

“I’m actually really excited to hear that and hopefully it kind of opens some more educational opportunities,” said Maddie Chasse of Middletown.

Chasse is now a graduate student at UConn Hartford but also did her undergraduate studies there. She likes the idea of expanding the university’s footprint within the city.

“Having classes in a central location like Hartford for UConn students makes college more accessible for people who perhaps can’t afford to live on campus in Storrs, or the Storrs campus is just too far,” she said.

UConn’s Hartford campus was established in 2017. Its buildings are primarily located on Prospect Street and Constitution Plaza.

Luis Gonzalez spent his undergrad years in Storrs, but in Hartford for grad school. He applauds the idea of expansion.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Gonzalez. “I know a lot of students don’t want to feel confined to just one or two buildings.”

Addressing a potential expansion into the XL Center, Mayor Luke Bronin welcomes the idea.

“We like to see as strong a UConn presence as possible. We’re proud of our flagship university and proud to have it in Hartford,” Bronin said.

Separate from the bond package bill money that could be used for academic expansion into the XL Center, there are plans for major renovations to the building. Currently, there is a plan for a $100 million XL Center renovation, using public and private money. The focus will be on modernizing the arena.

“We are really excited about making that arena, a venue that is worthy of our national champions and if it ends up, also, being the home for some additional UConn academics, we love that too,” Bronin said.

Currently, there are approximately 3,600 students on the Hartford campus - a number that has been consistent since opening. Still, students we spoke with say they could use more space.

“I think the XL Center is a really great building to incorporate more classrooms in it,” said Gonzalez. “So, I think this would be really good for the Hartford campus.”