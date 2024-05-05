StormTracker

Rain moves in for this afternoon, evening

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A system approaching from the west will bring a round of rain for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Along with the rain, cooler than average temperatures are expected. The average high should be close to 70 degrees for early May. High temperatures for today with a wind off of the ocean will only top out in the 50s.

The steadiest of the rain is expected to develop during the afternoon and continue through Sunday evening.

The rain will begin to taper off tonight and a return to milder temperatures is expected on Monday.

Rain totals will not to be overly heavy. Up to .75" of rain can be expected before it wraps up before the Monday morning commute.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

