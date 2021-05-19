UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi Named as Interim School President

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn Health's chief executive officer, has been named the school's interim president starting July 1 following the resignation of Thomas Katsouleas, the school announced Wednesday.

Agwunobi was selected by the university's board of trustees to oversee the school while also continuing as CEO of UConn Health, a role he has been in since 2014.

Agwunobi will become the first person of color to lead the university, the school said.

“Having been here in Connecticut at UConn Health for several years, I know how much UConn means to the people of this state and our faculty, staff, students, and alumni everywhere. For many, I know UConn is more than just an educational institution or an employer, but an important part of their lives and their personal histories. It is fundamentally part of our identity as a state,” Agwunobi said in a statement.

Agwunobi is a pediatrician by training.

While his term does not officially start until July 1, Agwunobi has been given approval to begin taking on day-to-day responsibility.