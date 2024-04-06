UConn hosts Admitted Students' Day before Huskies play in the Final Four

As the Women fought for a spot in the national title game on Friday, and as the Men play in the Final Four tonight, school spirit is at an all-time high at UConn.

A great time for potentially future huskies to see the campus.

"We're going to tour campus. We're going to check out the programs I got into," said Harrison Prohaska of Mulberry, Massachusetts.

"I'm like almost 100% sure," said Nicole Scala of Long Island, NY.

Scala her friend made the trip to Storrs early Saturday morning to attend 'Admitted Students' Day'. These are students who got accepted into UConn but haven't made their final decision yet.

Scala says she loves how the NCAA Tournament brings UConn students together.

"The basketball and the whole sports environment, the energy, it's just crazy, and it's definitely a big draw for me to go to UConn," said Scala.

Other families from out of state say they stayed up to watch the UConn Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes go head-to-head.

"It was absolutely amazing. We were on the edge of our seat watching," said Maria Pederson of Armonk, New York.

"Yesterday was a tough loss for the women's team, but they should be proud of themselves. They did fantastic this year," said Anthony Monteleone of Long Island, NY.

Some students say they can picture themselves here.

"I'm going to commit soon, I'm really excited," said Pederson's daughter, Jessica.

And parents feel good about it, too.

"We toured here last year, and we just loved it here. It just felt like a place where I know she'll be safe and have fun and have exactly what she's looking for, great education and spirit," said Pederson.