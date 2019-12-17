UConn

UConn Sends Non-Essential Employees Home at 2 P.M.

UConn is sending its non-essential employees home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to the weather.

Officials said due to the slick roads and difficult travel conditions, non-essential employees are excused starting at 2 p.m., except at UConn Health.

"UConn students finished final exams at Storrs and the regional campuses last week, so the student and faculty population was already very low this week," a school spokesperson said in a release.

Essential employees in public safety and facilities maintenance are not affected by the early dismissal, authorities added.

