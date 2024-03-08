UConn mascot to appear as lawmakers consider making Siberian Husky the official state dog

State lawmakers are considering making the Siberian Husky the official state dog and UConn’s mascot, Jonathan XV, is all for it.

He will be making an appearance – a virtual one – Friday as the Government Administration and Elections Committee discusses the bill that would also make the lollipop the official state candy.

Jonathan XV, a purebred Siberian Husky, and his handlers will take part in the hearing to support designating the Siberian Husky as Connecticut’s State Dog, according to UConn.

UConn said the school has had Husky dogs as mascots for more than 90 years, and Jonathan XV became the latest in that line last Sunday with a “Changing of the Collar” at Gampel Pavilion.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. It will take place in Room 1A of the Legislative Office Building and it will also be broadcast on the legislature’s virtual channels, including YouTube Live and the Connecticut Network (CT-N).

