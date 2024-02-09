UConn students celebrate Winter Weekend with mounds of free ice cream

Though it doesn't feel like it weather-wise, it's Winter Weekend at UConn.

This is a major weekend on campus, full of activities and a special tradition called 'One Ton Sundae', where students help themselves to free ice cream.

They dug right in, filling up blue, pint-sized pails. Vanilla, mint, black raspberry - an assortment of flavors at their fingertips.

But they had to work for these scoops. They waited in a line that wrapped around the Student Union. Some students admitted to missing their classes.

"I mean, what's better than a whole tub of ice cream," said UConn freshman Tobey Keldsen who waited in line for almost two hours on Friday.

Others spent their time in line - and in the warm sun - thinking about their cool treat.

"Mint chocolate chip ice cream is my favorite ice cream, and hopefully there's cherries because I want cherries on top," said UConn freshman Luciana D'Orio.

"Husky tracks and chocolate brownie fudge with hot fudge and oreos," said UConn freshman Tobey Keldsen.

"I think I'm going for some cookies and cream. Topping it with some more crushed oreos. Some chocolate fudge. Maybe sprinkles on there if I'm feeling a little excited," said UConn freshman Tyler Uly.

One Ton Sundae is a long-standing tradition that goes back decades. The Student Union Board of Governors puts it on every year with the help of the UConn Dairy Bar, ice cream that's made right on campus.

"It's just a simple thing, ice cream, but it really brings the community together and makes everybody happy," said UConn Junior Zara Kadiri.

Kadiri organized the event, which she says took months to plan. But she ended up with blue skies and a 50-degree day in February.

"The sun's shining. I like it. I think I'm in a good spot," said D'Orio.

"It's nice to not have to wear a jacket," said Keldsen.

"Great weather this weekend, it's going to be great," said Tyler Uly.

Whether it's UConn hoops or free scoops, you can expect a ton of school spirit from these Huskies.

"We'll line up for things they want to come to. We're dedicated. Dedicated fans, dedicated students," said UConn senior Anthony Barile.