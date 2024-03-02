UConn students host 18-hour dance-a-thon for Connecticut Children's

Thousands of students were up on their feet, ready to dance for 18 hours.

"It's a little daunting, but we were also dancers in high school and a little bit before that, so we're used to it," said Ella Zmijewski.

The HuskyTHON is not only a tradition on campus, it is also a tradition in Zmijewski's family.

"I spent the first 10 years of my life going to CCMC," said Zmijewski. "I come from a long line of HuskyTHON people. My sister did it, my cousins did it. We're all like really into it. It's like a family thing for us." said Zmijewski.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Organizers say a record-breaking 4,300 students participated in this year's HuskyTHON inside the Hugh S. Greer Field House in Storrs.

Since 1999, HuskyTHON has raised more than $11 million for patients and families at Connecticut Children's. Students fundraise all year for this cause then they come together for the dance marathon.

"I posted things on my Instagram story, I sent things to my friends, family, just everyone," said UConn freshman Leila Espiritosanto.

Students danced for 10 minutes, every hour, on the hour.

"It's just good vibes today, you know. You don't have to worry about school or anything," UConn sophomore Safal Mahatchetri.

At 10 in the morning, students also got to meet dozens of patients from Connecticut Children's. They cheered them on as they made their way down the dance floor.

"We're doing it for the kids and we just hope they have one of the best nights of their lives," said UConn Danny Cardanas.

Last year, students raised more than $1.4 million and they hope to raise more this year. Students will reveal their final fundraising total at midnight.