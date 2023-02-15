UConn Students Plan Walkout Over State Budget Impact on University

UConn students are planning to walk out Wednesday and travel to the state Capitol in Hartford in response to Gov. Ned Lamont’s two-year budget plan. The university president said the budget falls short of adequately funding the university and could lead to increasing tuition by thousands of dollars.

Dr. Radenka Maric. the University of Connecticut’s president, said if it is enacted as proposed, the budget would leave the university with a shortfall of nearly $160 million next year and that could result in a tuition increase of $3,000 per student at UConn Storrs.

Maric has said that if they are faced with budget challenges, all non-academic expenses, including the cost associated with playing basketball games at the XL Center, are on the table.

According to the university, one basketball game at the XL Center costs UConn $60,000 to 70,000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

UConn spent approximately $4 million competing at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium in 2021-22.

A spokesperson for Lamont said the governor is proposing to increase state spending for UConn by $23.7 million compared to the last biennial budget. He is also proposing to invest a final allotment of federal COVID funding over two years for UConn.

“UConn’s leadership is aware that the funding they are talking about is one-time federal emergency that was never intended to last forever, and that the state could not match this federal emergency aid in perpetuity," the spokesperson wrote in an email to NBC Connecticut.

Members of the UConn community will gather at the state Capitol at noon.