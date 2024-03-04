UConn students raise over $1.7 million for CT Children's during HuskyTHON

Students at the University of Connecticut danced their hearts out this weekend during the annual HuskyTHON event, which raised more than $1.7 million to benefit Connecticut Children's.

The university said hundreds of students took part in the 18-hour dancing event. They raised a total of $1,736,591.22.

Patient families from CT Children's were also part of the event, including "miracle children" who have received treatment at the hospital, a spokesperson said.

Last year, students raised over $1.4 million. The dance marathon started in 2000, and it has run every year since.

For more information about this year's event, click here.