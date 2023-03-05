UConn Students Raise Over $1.4M for Connecticut Children's During HuskyTHON

Thousands of students at the University of Connecticut raised over $1.4 million for Connecticut Children's during this year's HuskyTHON over the weekend.

More than 3,900 students danced for 18 hours on Saturday in the Hugh S. Greer Field House on the Storrs campus.

“For 2023, HuskyTHON's year-long campaign was Go Beyond. Together, more than 3,900 UConn students pledged to Go Beyond for the kids and families of Connecticut Children's, so that we may one day Go Beyond childhood illness. It is truly inspiring," HuskyTHON's executive director John Leahy said in part in a statement.

Patients of Connecticut Children's and their families were also welcomed at the event.

At the end of this year's dancing event, students reveled they had raised $1,480,255.77.

"Because of the extraordinary efforts of UConn students, we will have more of the resources we need to deliver exceptional pediatric care and keep growing to serve more children in Connecticut and beyond. We are grateful and in awe of what this class of Huskies has been able to achieve," President and CEO of Connecticut Children's Jim Shmerling, DHA, FACHE, said in part in a statement.

Last year, the event raised $1,340,670.68.

All of the money raised during the event benefits patient care at Connecticut Children's.