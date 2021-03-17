UConn to Hold In-Person Graduations in May for Classes of 2020, 2021

The University of Connecticut will hold in-person graduations for the classes of 2021 and 2020 in May after virtual ceremonies in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Last year's ceremony was streamed from an empty Jorgensen Theater amid the ban on large gatherings.

The ceremonies this year will be at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, held over a five-day period between May 8 and 12, and they will be livestreamed.

UConn said members of the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 will receive messages from the Commencement Office with details on how to RSVP and how to receive guest tickets. Please keep a close eye on your inboxes.

A virtual Commencement ceremony for all Class of 2021 graduates will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m., streamed on YouTube, to bring the entire class together at once. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, will address graduates at the virtual ceremony.

"Needless to say, these plans depend on continued progress with regards to the pandemic. If circumstances require us to change our plans, we will communicate those changes as soon as possible," Thomas Katsouleas, president of the University of Connecticut, wrote.

"The last year has been an extraordinary test of our character, and I am proud to say that together we showed the world what it means to be a UConn Husky: united in purpose, committed to one another, and looking toward the future," he added.

UConn Commencement Ceremony Schedule

The parking lots at Rentschler Field will open two hours prior to each ceremony with no tailgating or gatherings in parking lots permitted.

Doors to the stadium will open one hour prior to each ceremony.

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2020 Ceremony Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.

1 p.m. Class of 2021 Virtual Ceremony (YouTube)

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Doctoral, Pharm. D, Pharmacy B.S., Law, and UConn Health graduates

Sunday, May 9

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony 1 for CLAS undergraduates**

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony 2 for CLAS undergraduates** Note: The CLAS ceremonies will be divided by majors. In the case of a candidate with dual majors both within CLAS, the candidate should attend the ceremony for their primary major. Please view the list of majors for each ceremony on the Commencement 2021 FAQ page.



Monday, May 10

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Agriculture, Bachelor of General Studies, Fine Arts, and Nursing undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2020 Ceremony 2 Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.



Tuesday, May 11

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Engineering undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Social Work, Business, and Education undergraduates

Wednesday, May 12