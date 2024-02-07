Uncasville woman has serious injuries after Salem crash

A 63-year-old Uncasville woman has serious injuries after a crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

They said a Honda Civic was going south and a Ford F-150 Super Cab was heading north when the two vehicles collided on Old Colchester Road at the Rattlesnake Road intersection around 2:12 p.m.

The woman who was seriously injured was a passenger in the Honda.

The drivers of the Honda and the Ford both sustained minor injuries, according to police.

State police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Troop K at (860) 465-5400.