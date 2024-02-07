Salem

Uncasville woman has serious injuries after Salem crash

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A 63-year-old Uncasville woman has serious injuries after a crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

They said a Honda Civic was going south and a Ford F-150 Super Cab was heading north when the two vehicles collided on Old Colchester Road at the Rattlesnake Road intersection around 2:12 p.m.

The woman who was seriously injured was a passenger in the Honda.

The drivers of the Honda and the Ford both sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Troop K at (860) 465-5400.

This article tagged under:

Salem
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us