Unclaimed $100,000 Cash5 Ticket to Expire Next Month

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Windsor Locks won $100,000, but the ticket will expire next month if it’s not claimed by then.

Someone bought a Cash5 ticket for the May 27 drawing at Pride Store at 77 Ella Grasso Turnpike.

The winning Cash5 numbers drawn on May 27 were 3 - 7 - 10 - 14 - 35.

You have to claim the prize on or before November 23. You can go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill.

Get more information on unclaimed prizes here.

