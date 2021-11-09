Underground Electrical Fire in Hartford Forces DOC Facility to Evacuate

An underground electrical fire in Hartford has forced dozens of people to evacuate from a Department of Correction building.

Fire crews were called to Washington Street around 11 p.m. on Monday after getting a report of an underground electrical fire.

There was heavy smoke showing from multiple manhole covers and the smoke conditions extended to a basement at 119 Washington Street, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the smoke was getting into the DOC facility and forced the building to be evacuated. Thirty-eight adults were evacuated from the building, they added.

CT Transit is providing temporary shelter on site for the residents who evacuated.

Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas are at the scene.

It's unclear when the fire will be extinguished.