Underground electrical fire prompts brief evacuation at courthouse in Hartford

An underground electrical fire prompted a brief evacuation at a courthouse in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Washington Street around 9:20 a.m. for a report of an underground electrical fire.

Eversource helped firefighters with the fire and isolated the affected areas. There were no power outages due to the fire.

According to fire officials, streets were closed and the courthouse was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The evacuation has since ended and everyone has been allowed back inside of the building. The roads that were closed have also reopened.

It's unclear what caused the fire.