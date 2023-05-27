Unidentified Man Killed in Greenwich Crash

A passenger who was inside of a vehicle during a crash in Greenwich on Friday night has died and state police said the man remains unidentified.

State police said a New York man was driving a Cadillac Escalade on I-684 south near exit ramp 2 around 6:15 p.m. when he veered off of the highway, went into the woods and hit multiple trees.

The driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the male passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He is unidentified at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper DeSoto #506 at CSP Troop G at (203) 696-2500 or clinton.desoto@ct.gov.