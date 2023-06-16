Logan Airport

United Airlines plane clips tail of parked Delta plane at Logan Airport

Massport and United Airlines confirmed a low-speed collision with a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport Friday

By Mike Pescaro

@katdunn777

A United Airlines plane bumped into a parked plane at a low speed Friday night at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Massport said the incident happened in an area where aircraft park near the Hyatt hotel. The plane that was hit is from Delta Air Lines.

No one was injured, Massport said.

"On Friday evening, the winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of another aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport," the airline said in a statement. "Customers on the United aircraft deplaned normally at the gate, and we will rebook them onto other flights."

Delta also issued a statement about the incident.

"While there are no reported injuries to our customers or crew on Delta flight 1657, the aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting takeoff clearance on the Logan airfield. Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologize for the delay," the airline said.

No further information was immediately available.

